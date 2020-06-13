Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Man Held for Making Derogatory Statements Against CM KCR

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 05:30 AM IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Telangana Police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old man on charges of making derogatory comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

The Rachakonda Cyber Crime sleuths arrested cyber offender Chinnam Balachander (24) on June 12.

Balachander allegedly made highly derogatory/objectionable comments on Facebook defaming the image of KCR Chief Minister of Telangana and other leaders, which has impacted the image and personal feelings of people of Telangana.

On the complaint of Ramesh, PC of Cyber Crimes PS, a case was registered under section 501,504,505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of IT act on June 12.

The accused Balachander is a member of the Facebook account "Spirit of Telangana" and had allegedly uploaded defamatory images and posted comments against the chief minister and other leaders.

According to the police In the process, he downloaded some images of the Chief Minister and some of the TRS leaders on June 10 and edited them with abusive and derogatory comments and posted them on an FB page "Spirit of Telangana" intentionally to defame Chief Minister and other leaders.

Based on the technical evidence, the cyber offender was arrested. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

