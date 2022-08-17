Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Police here have arrested a man for posting online a Tiranga rally video after adding objectionable background audio to it, an official said on Wednesday.

The action came hours after the video carrying the objectionable audio surfaced on social media.

Confirming the arrest, Circle Officer (CO) Dileep Singh said, "An objectionable video of the Tiranga rally in Sarsaul village under Aranai police station limits came to our notice."

Acting on it, Zihan Khan, 21, who edited the original video and posted it online has been arrested. An FIR regarding the matter has also been lodged at the Arania police station."

According to police, the accused edited the original video of the Tiranga rally and added objectionable background audio to it before sharing it online.

