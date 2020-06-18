India News | Man Held for Posing as BMC Official, Duping Shopkeeper

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a civic official and forcing a shopkeeper to shell out Rs 50,000 as fine in suburban Santacruz here, police said on Thursday.

The police have arrested Mobin Sheikh, who allegedly posed as an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and duped a shopkeeper, an official said.

The accused visited the complainant's shop on June 11 and forced him to shell out Rs 50,000 fine for using banned plastic items and not following social distancing norms, he said.

Sheikh has been booked for cheating and further probe is underway, senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar of Santcruz police said.

