Hamirpur (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to rape a four-year-old girl here, police said.

According to Kotwali SHO Vikramjeet Singh, the girl's father alleged that Ramkaran, who runs a motorcycle repair shop, took his daughter to a secluded place and tried to rape her.

Also Read | Tripura Horror: 90-Year-Old Woman ‘Gang-Raped’ by 2 Men in Barhaldi Village of Agartala.

As locals rushed to the spot on hearing her cries, the accused, who was in an inebriated condition, fled, Singh said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday afternoon, Singh said, adding that the girl has been sent to a government hospital for a medical examination.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi’s Advice to Civil Service Probationers, Says ‘You Have Huge Responsibility in India’s Development in Next 25 Years’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)