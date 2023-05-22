Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and having unnatural sex with her in the eastern suburb of Chembur here, police said on Monday.

The RCF police on Sunday arrested the accused for the incident that took place on May 13, an official said.

The accused and the 38-year-old victim, who is a teacher, were acquainted with each other, he said.

On the day of the incident, the accused entered the victim's house on the pretext of talking to her about financing her tuition classes and asked her to accompany him to Navi Mumbai, the official said.

When the victim refused, the accused allegedly raped her and had unnatural sex with her before fleeing the spot, he said.

The woman was traumatised by the attack and approached the police four days later, the official said.

A case under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, he added.

