New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): A man was arrested for rash driving after he tried to escape when his car hit another car near Jama Masjid in Delhi just after midnight on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident took place near Jama Masjid's gate number one. The information about the accident was received by Police Station Jama Masjid at about 12:20 am.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Health Update: West Bengal Governor Admitted to AIIMS After Testing Positive for Malaria.

After enquiry, it was found that a man driving a car had hit another car. Soon after the accident, the driver made an attempt to escape from the accident spot but was nabbed by the locals.

Later, locals handed over both to the police. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Allegedly Murders Wife, Dies by Suicide.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)