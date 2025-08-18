Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): A man was arrested in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district for allegedly transporting 22 kilograms of ganja in a car, officials said on Sunday. Police intercepted him while he was smuggling the ganja in a cinematic way.

The accused, identified as Bikkera Prakash, a resident of Rajahmundry in East Godavari district, was intercepted by the state government's special Eagle wing.

Police said he tried to flee in a "filmy style," ramming his car into them and injuring Constable Pathan Firoz, who was rushed to the hospital.

Circle Inspector Sambasiva Rao fired two warning shots to prevent further harm, after which Prakash was arrested.

Police seized the contraband along with the vehicle. Investigation revealed that Prakash already had several ganja smuggling cases registered against him in East Godavari, Eluru, and Nellore districts.

Eagle wing Inspector General Ake Ravi Krishna and SP Krishna Kant said the accused reversed his car into the team during the chase, leaving the constable injured.

Senior officials, including IG Krishna and SP Krishna Kant, later visited him at Nellore Government Hospital and directed doctors to ensure the best treatment.

IG Krishna said that police have seized 23,000 kilograms of ganja across the state through operations under Garuda and Eagle missions.

"We are carrying out operations under Garuda and Eagle missions to eradicate ganja. Special measures have been taken to ensure students do not gain access to ganja. Checkposts have been set up to block ganja smuggling from Odisha. Drones are being used to monitor the outskirts and remote areas. Citizens can report ganja-related information by calling 1972; their identity will be kept confidential," he added.

Earlier, on August 3, Andhra Pradesh police arrested two individuals from Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district who were trying to smuggle ganja (cannabis) from Odisha to Kerala. The accused were caught transporting ganja in a car when the L. Kota police intercepted them and seized 71 packets of ganja from them, weighing approximately 145 kgs.

District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, IPS, said, "The accused were caught transporting 145 kilograms of ganja in a Bolero vehicle. Acting on a tip-off, police set up a vehicle check at Goljam Junction on August 1st. During the inspection, they intercepted the Bolero vehicle, bearing registration number KL 10 P 9473, and recovered 71 packets containing ganja."

As per investigations, the ganja was procured in Odisha by accused Dambu Shiragam and was being transported to Kerala on the instructions of another accused, Abubakar Siddique, also from Husanagali in Kerala. Police have launched a search to apprehend Siddique, who is currently absconding.

Launched in November 2024, the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) initiative is part of Andhra Pradesh's mission to eliminate the drug menace. It operates with a toll-free helpline (1972) to ensure informant confidentiality and is headquartered in Amaravati. District Narcotics Control Cells have been set up in all 26 districts, and five special courts are proposed. (ANI)

