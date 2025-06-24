In a disturbing incident, two Dalit youths were subjected to brutal humiliation on suspicion of cow smuggling in Ganjam district, Odisha. The victims had half their heads shaved, were forced to crawl on their knees, eat grass, and drink drain water. They were merely transporting two cows and a calf to their village when attacked by a group, who claimed to be cow protectors. A shocking video of the abuse has surfaced on social media, prompting swift police action. Authorities have arrested nine people so far in connection with the case. Ganjam SP clarified that the accused acted with extortion motives rather than genuine concern for cow protection. Odisha Shocker: Teen Girl Kills Adoptive Mother in Gajapati District, Accused Along With 2 Male Friends Arrested.

Dalit Youths Forced to Eat Grass, Crawl in Odisha (Trigger Warning)

ओडिशा के गंजाम जिले में गोरक्षकों ने गोतस्करी के शक में 2 दलित युवकों को बुरी तरह पीटा गया। उनका आधा सिर मुंडवा दिया, घुटने के बल रेंगवाया, घास खिलाई, नाली का पानी पिलाया। ये दोनों शख्स 2 गाय और 1 बछड़ा लेकर अपने गांव जा रहे थे। पुलिस ने अब तक 9 लोग कस्टडी में लिए। SP ने कहा–… pic.twitter.com/TddfTVzDOl — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 24, 2025

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)