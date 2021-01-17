Panaji, Jan 17 (PTI) A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly vandalising property of a famous church located in Margaon in south Goa, police said, adding the accused also damaged some cars.

The man, who was in an inebriated condition, met with an accident while he was fleeing after damaging property, including flower vase, of Holy Spirit Church, a police officer said.

He was shifted to the Sub-District Hospital for treatment by some locals, he said.

He was later identified to be the same person who was involved in vandalising the church property, the officer said.

The accused also damaged vehicles parked on the campus of the church, he said.

"We have cross-checked the footage captured by CCTVs of the church and we found that he is the same person," police said.

