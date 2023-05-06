Nuh (Haryana), May 6 (PTI) A man was arrested in connection with a quadruple murder incident that took place in Gurugram in 2021, police said on Saturday.

He was identified as Anand Yadav, the son of the main accused in the case Rao Rai Singh, Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said here.

He said the man was produced in a court, which sent him to two-day police remand.

The SP said Yadav was arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy in the case. "Anand Yadav has been arrested on the basis of evidence including circumstantial evidence in the case," Singla added.

On August 23, 2021, Rao Rai Singh had allegedly hacked to death three members of his tenant's family and his own daughter-in-law.

The accused was allegedly enraged over a suspected relationship between his daughter-in-law Sunita (32) and tenant Krishan Kumar Tiwari (42).

He attacked the duo and then Krishan's wife Anamika (38) and two daughters.

While four had died on spot, the three-year-old daughter of Krishan survived. She has been living with her relatives in Delhi.

The accused had himself walked with the murder weapon to a police station to surrender.

Police had arrested Rao Rai Singh and his wife Bimlesh and both were lodged in Bhondsi jail.

On October 5, 2021 Singh committed suicide in prison.

