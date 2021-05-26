Jammu, May 26 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of rash driving in an alleged hit-and-run case that left one person dead and another injured in Jammu city, officials said.

On Monday, an information was received at Domana police station from reliable sources that an unknown vehicle in a rash and negligent manner hit a motorcycle and injured rider Manohar Massi and pillion rider Rashid Massi, they said.

The injured persons were shifted to GMC hospital here for medical treatment where Rashid Massi succumbed to his injuries, they said.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway.

Special police teams were constituted to crack the case and hectic efforts along with help of CCTV footage in the area led to the arrest of the accused driver of the vehicle Bharat Bhushan, a resident of Udhampur, they said.

Based on the accused man's disclosure, the vehicle was also recovered, they said. Further investigation in the case is going on.

