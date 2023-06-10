New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A 25-year-old man, along with his two accomplices, was arrested in connection with the killing of his relative over a financial dispute in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Zahid, resident of Maujpur, Nazim (23), resident of Brhampuri, and Soheb (23), resident of Chauhan Banger, they said.

Also Read | Amit Shah Reaches Nanded During His 4-State Visit; Offers Prayers at Sachkhand Gurdwara (Watch Video).

The victim was identified as Shamim. Accused Zahid is the son of Shamim's sister, police said. Zahid had taken a debt of Rs 10 lakh from his aunt which he was unable to repay despite repeated reminders from her.

On Thursday, information regarding dacoity by four or five people in a house at Ambedkar Basti Maujpur was received. Police reached the spot and found that three injured people were shifted to JPC Hospital by the neighbours, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Hides His Identity to Befriend Hindu Woman, Arrested After He Threatens to Share Her Obscene Videos and Photos; No ‘Love Jihad’ Angle, Say Police.

The injured were identified as Abbas (70), his wife Shamim (70) and their tenant Zahid. The house was completed ransacked. When police reached the hospital, they found that Shamim was declared brought dead, the officer said.

Abbas reported that around 2.30 pm, while he, along with his wife and one tenant (relative), was present at his house, he saw four or five people broke into his house and attacked them with knives. The assailants tied their hands and shoved clothes in their mouths before robbery, the officer said.

During investigation, Zahid, Nazim and Soheb were interrogated. They disclosed that Zahid is the nephew of Shamim. He, along with his mother and brothers, had been staying on the first floor of the same house on rent and running a belt assembling unit, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sandhya Swami said.

Around three years ago, Zahid took loan of around Rs 10 lakh from Shamim to start his business but he couldn't repay the amount, police said.

As Shamim kept asking him to return the money, Zahid planned to rob her. He shared his plan with his friend Nazim who further introduced him to more associates. Since March 23, they had already attempted twice, but failed to execute their plan, Swami said.

Four people entered the house with the intention of robbing. Zahid, who was already present inside the house during the crime, played the role in keeping the gate open. After the robbers left, Zahid pretended to be unconscious as if he was injured during the robbery, police said.

Efforts are being made to nab the other accused, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)