Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) The police on Saturday arrested a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and recovered 42 kg of poppy straw from his possession, officials said.
Ashok Kumar, a resident of Kither, was arrested by a police party during patrolling at Chenani Chowk along with the contraband, a police spokesperson said.
A grinding machine and a weighing machine was also recovered from him.
Kumar was booked under NDPS Act and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.
