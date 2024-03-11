New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man after eight firearms and 45 cartridges were seized from his possession in the Welcome area, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Saif Siddiqui, a resident of the Seelampur area, they said.

"On March 9, we got information that Siddiqui would be supplying the firearms in different areas of Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of the Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

A team was formed to nab the accused and sent to the Welcome area.

"The team identified the accused and seized four semi-automatic pistols, one revolver, and three country-made pistols from him. He told police that he purchased these firearms from Hapur, Aligarh and Bulandshahar," the DCP said.

An FIR has been registered against Siddiqui, officials said.

