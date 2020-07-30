Muzaffarnagar, Jul 30 (PTI) Police have arrested a person who had fake currency notes worth Rs 21,200 in his possession near Alipur Kalan village under Titawi police station area here on Thursday, police said.

According to Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma, they acted on a tip-off when they caught hold of accused Ajay Kumar when he was on his way to supply the fake currency notes to someone.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Meets Family of Dr Javed Ali Who Died of COVID-19, Grants Rs 1 Crore Compensation: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

He was arrested and the fake currency notes were recovered from his possession. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)