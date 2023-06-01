Kota (Rajasthan) June 1 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested here on Thursday for extorting money from two students by posing as an inspector in Rajasthan police, officials said.

The complainant said he and his female friend were en route the Karaye Ke Balaji temple from Chambal Garden here when a duo riding an SUV car intercepted them around 6 pm, they added.

One of the persons who donned a police uniform identified himself as a crime branch inspector and threatened the students that if they did not pay Rs 10,000, he would inform their parents that they were roaming together without permission. The students ended up paying Rs 5,000 to the fraudsters, the police said.

The accused, identified as Shiva Chipa alias Guddu, was held on Thursday morning along with his aide Bhuvanesh Meen (27) while driving the SUV car on Keshavpura Road here, Kota City SP Sharad Choudhary said.

The police seized the car and recovered two pairs of police uniform, fake name plate, two police inspector caps, red boots and four phones from the vehicle, Choudhary added.

Chipa, a resident of Digod area here, told the police that he was jobless and often duped several persons, especially students, of money by impersonating a police inspector, the SP said.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and other extortion cases by the accused will be probed during further investigation, he added.

