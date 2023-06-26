Gurugram, Jun 26 (PTI) A 47-year-old man, who was under the influence of alcohol, died after allegedly drowning in a rainwater-filled pedestrian subway here, police said on Monday.

The matter came to light on Sunday evening when the flooded subway at the Delhi-Jaipur Highway was drained.

Aribhendu, a native of West Bengal, used to work as a security guard at a private company in IMT, Manesar and lived in Sanskriti Enclave in Kadipur area.

The relatives of the deceased told police that Aribhendu had an all-night drinking session on Saturday and left home early Sunday.

"Under the influence of alcohol, he drowned in the water-filled subway. No complaint has been lodged by the family members," a police officer said.

