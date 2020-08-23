Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Police in Assam's Dibrugarh arrested a man for allegedly possessing a kite resembling a Pakistani flag.

According to police, the man identified as Raju Qureshi, was caught by a group of people when they spotted him allegedly carrying a kite with crescent and star printed on it. Later, Qureshi was handed over to police.

Dibrugarh DSP Hiranya Kumar Dohtiya said preliminary inquiry revealed that Qureshi is a labourer.

"Qureshi was working as a carpenter in a house when the kite fell from at the site. He was carrying the kite with moon and stars printed on it. The people caught him and handed him over to the police. A kite had fallen down at the place where he works and was carrying it with him to give it to his son," Dohtiya said.

"The kite had a black background with 'Kings of Kites' written on it. There is no religious connotation to this issue. After a preliminary investigation, it can be said that there was no communal angle to it," the police official said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

