Raebareli, August 23: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to families of those killed by lightning strikes in Salon Tehsil of Raebareli district in Uttar Pradesh.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed Raebareli district magistrate to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of three people who died in lightning strikes in Salon Tehsil of Raebareli," Chief Minister's Office stated. One District, One Product: Uttar Pradesh to Implement ODOP Scheme to Benefit Farmers.

Earlier in the day, three people were killed due to lightning in the district.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a total of 1,090 villages in 16 districts of the state are affected by floods and 659 villages have been Marooned.

The affected districts include Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Mau, Santakbir Nagar and Sitapur.

