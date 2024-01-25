Samastipur (Bihar) [India], January 25 (ANI): A person travelling on the Jannayak Express was shot by an unknown person in Bihar's Samastipur district on Thursday. The victim sustained a bullet injury to his right leg.

ASP Sanjay Kumar Pandey, while speaking to media personnel, said, "A passenger named Mohan sustained a bullet injury in a firing incident. The police immediately received information about the incident and the injured person was brought to the hospital for treatment. He has been shot in his left leg."

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Private Institute Threatens Expulsion Over Students' Absence on Ram Temple Consecration Day, Inquiry Ordered After Outrage.

The incident took place on the Jannayak Express near Karpuri village in Samastipur, close to the Muzaffarpur railway section. The train was going from Darbhanga to Amritsar.

"The train was inspected in Muzaffarpur after we received information of two people getting off the train with firearms. Police are following them and further proceedings are being carried out," he said, adding that the injured person is being treated and is out of danger.

Also Read | Odisha: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed on January 27 for Samaleswari Temple Project Launch.

Further speaking about the incident, the ASP said that during the inspection of the train and the passengers there, it was informed to the Government Railway Police that Mohan was sleeping under a blanket, his mobile was on charge and he was not able to find his phone upon waking up while another person's phone was also missing.

"In the same sequence, when they started searching for the mobile, they suspected two persons and a scuffle broke out during which the bullet was fired," said ASP Pandey.

Further investigation and proceedings into the matter are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)