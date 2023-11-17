New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): A man was injured when several rounds of bullets were fired near Delhi's Kanhaiya Nagar metro station, said police on Friday.

The injured man identified as Mahadev (35), a resident of the Dakshinpuri area of the city, had a criminal history in the past with three cases registered against him, according to police.

The incident has been captured on a nearby CCTV camera and the team of Keshavpuram Police Station North West District special staff is investigating the entire matter.

For now, police have detained some of the suspects and interrogated them. (ANI)

