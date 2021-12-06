Jalpaiguri, December 6: A 29-year-old man jumped into a river from a bridge during a video call in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at the Raninagar BSF Camp area in Jalpaiguri town around Sunday midnight, they said.

Dhiraj Prajapati, who jumped into the Tista river, is yet to be traced. Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Police Registers FIR Against Samajwadi Party MLA Prabhunarayan Singh Yadav After Scuffle Between SP Workers, Police in Chandauli.

He took the sudden step after a heated exchange with his girlfriend, his neighbour claimed. Further investigation is underway, police said.

