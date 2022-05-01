Jammu, May 1 (PTI) A 43-year-old man committed suicide on Sunday by jumping from Tawi bridge near Vikram Chowk here, officials said.

Satish Kumar, an auto-driver by profession, walked in the middle of the bridge and jumped into the Tawi river, the officials said.

Also Read | Section 144 CrPC Imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases.

They said Kumar hit the hard surface and suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to Government Medical College hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the motive behind his taking such an extreme step, the officials said.

Also Read | Eid ul-Fitr 2022: Mehbooba Mufti Lauds Fortitude and Patience of Muslims This Ramzan.

Meanwhile, the body of 53-year-old Bora Begum was fished out from a stream in Bhalessa area of Doda district Sunday afternoon.

The cause of Begum's death was not known immediately, the officials said, adding the investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)