New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died following a cylinder blast in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, officials said on Tuesday.

Information regarding the blast at a house in the Balmiki Colony area of Tilak Nagar was received at 7.40 pm. Six tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. One casualty was found, a senior fire official said.

Investigations revealed that a fire broke out on the ground floor of a general store due to a short circuit. The fire spread to the cylinder and caused it to explode, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

The victim has been identified as Ravi Sharma, a resident of the Harizan Colony area. The body has been taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital.

A case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered, Bansal said.

