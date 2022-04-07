Meerut (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed on Thursday, while another person was injured after a land dispute between two groups at a village here led to gunshots being fired, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Keshav Kumar said five people have been arrested after the incident.

He said prima facie the incident appears to be the fallout of a 1.5-year-old dispute related to a grazing field.

Some people opened fire on the two victims sleeping in a cow-shelter this morning, the ASP said.

Netrapal (40) died after being shot, while Harun got injured and was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, Kumar told PTI.

He said Netrpal's family filed a complaint against six people of the village, five of whom have been arrested.

A detailed probe in the matter is underway.

