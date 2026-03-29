Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): In the heart of Srinagar, a young athlete is steadily carving her name on the international stage. Muskan Shaban, an accomplished Pencak Silat player, has emerged as one of the most promising martial artists from Jammu and Kashmir, driven by a singular dream -- to become an Olympic champion.

Her journey began during her school days, when a casual interest in sports gradually evolved into a deep passion for martial arts. With encouragement from her coaches, Muskan began training seriously at a young age. Her natural ability, combined with unwavering dedication, quickly helped her stand out among her peers.

Also Read | Kimi Antonelli Becomes Youngest Championship Leader in F1 History After Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Win.

A strong support system has played a vital role in her rise. Her parents have consistently backed her ambitions, standing by her through both challenges and triumphs. Alongside them, her coaches have provided the technical expertise and mentorship necessary to shape her into a competitive athlete.

Muskan's career is marked by consistent performances at the national level. She has competed in over 15 national championships across India, gaining valuable experience and sharpening her skills with each outing. Her persistence and hard work eventually opened the doors to international competition.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Praises T20 World Cup Victory, Athletes Gulveer Singh and Anahat Singh in 132nd Episode.

A major milestone came when she was selected to represent India at the 20th World Pencak Silat Championship in Abu Dhabi. Competing against top athletes from across the globe, Muskan delivered an impressive performance and secured a medal, a moment of pride not only for her but also for her hometown and the entire region.

Despite her achievements, Muskan remains grounded and focused. She continues to train rigorously, constantly striving to improve. Her long-term vision is clear: she hopes to see Pencak Silat included in the Olympics and dreams of representing India on that grand stage.

Her journey serves as an inspiration, particularly for young girls who aspire to pursue sports despite challenges. From humble beginnings on a school playground in Srinagar to competing internationally, Muskan's story reflects the power of determination, discipline, and support.

Speaking to the media about her story of coming to the game, Muskan Shaban said, "When I started this game, I saw a lot of girls from Kashmir and other far-flung areas. So, I thought that when children from far-flung areas come, who did not have any facility at that time, then we belong to Srinagar capital, so why can't we play? Then I played in the district, so gradually the interest started increasing, and when a gold medal came at the district level, then there was a selection in the state, so gradually I kept playing like this."

Speaking about Muskan, her coach, Irfan Aziz, said, "Muskaan is a good girl. She is strong and focused. She has earned her name. We have a lot of girls who are very focused and focus on their goals. They achieve their goals. One of them is Muskaan."

Telling about Muskan's accomplishments, Aziz said, "She has played for 10-15 nationals. She is an international medalist. She has played in the Dubai World Championship. She is doing well. The most basic support, as far as girls are concerned, is from their parents. That is the most important thing." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)