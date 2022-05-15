Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): A man was killed by some unknown youth during a fight in Noida late Saturday night, police said.

The incident took place in Bhangel area in Noida. After getting the information, the police team reached the spot and took the youth to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Gullu Tyagi.

Also Read | Chintan Shivir: ‘No Short Cut to Strengthening Links With People’, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

Primary investigation revealed that the man had a fight with some bike-borne youth over some issue in which he was gravely injured leading to his death.

"We had received information that a boy (Gullu Tyagi) is lying in an injured condition in Bhangel. Immediately on reaching the spot, our team took him to the hospital where he died. Investigation revealed that he had an argument with a bike rider," said Harish Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Bride, 3 Others Injured After Marriage Pandal Collapses in Palghar.

"The argument later turned into a fight. A team has been constituted to investigate the matter. Soon the accused will be identified and arrested," said the official. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)