Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) A 37-year-old man died after the compound wall of a MHADA building collapsed on him in Malabar Hill area of south Mumbai on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place around 4 pm at Balaji Niwas in Banganga, where the compound wall of the building collapsed on the victim Hitesh Shivram Bhuvad, an official said.

Teams from the fire brigade, police and MHADA officials reached the spot on being alerted, he said.

The man was extricated from the debris and rushed to Elizabeth Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the official added.

