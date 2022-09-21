New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend following a quarrel over drugs in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Salman, a resident of Jafrabad, they said.

On Sunday around 10.40 pm, police got information that a person was admitted to JPC hospital with an injury and he died during treatment, police said, identifying the deceased as Shahrukh (22), a resident of Jafrabad.

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the spot. It came to the fore that Shahrukh used to work as a dye maker in a factory in Seelampur area. On the day of incident, Shakrukh was seen with his friend Salman, who also worked in the same factory, police said.

It further emerged that they both were drug addicts and on the day of incident, they had some altercation over buying drugs, police said.

During investigation, Salman was found missing from his house. A trap was laid near Jafrabad Metro Station and he was nabbed from there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

It was revealed that the deceased had given him Rs 500 to bring some drug and they had some altercation over it, police said.

To take revenge, Salman attacked Shahrukh with a knife and fled the spot, police said.

On the accused's instance, the weapon of offence and his blood-stained clothes were seized, they said.

