New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar for allegedly killing his neighbour for rejecting his sexual advances, police said.

The accused has been identified as Maan Singh, a resident of Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Police got information that a 22-year-old woman was lying in a pool of blood on the stairs in Raghubrapura-II on July 1.

The body was shifted to GTB hospital.

According to police, Singh was working in a nearby factory of readymade garments. On the day of the incident, he decided to get a pair of scissors from his office and work at home. After everyone left in the building for work, the accused consumed beer.

When the victim went to the terrace to dry clothes, the accused blocked her way and demanded sexual favour from her. When she refused and threatened to inform her husband, he slit her throat.

“On Sunday, the post-mortem was conducted at GTB hospital where it was found that the victim's throat had been slit with a sharp weapon, following which a murder case was registered at Gandhi Nagar police station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

