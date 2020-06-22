Lalitpur, Jun 22 (PTI) A 36-year-old man on Monday allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, police said.

Vishwanath Patel consumed a poisonous substance after which his family members rushed him to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said Narahat SHO Anand Kumar Pandey.

Patel was working as a driver in Indore and had returned to his house around three months ago, police said.

The body will be sent for post-mortem, the station house officer said.

