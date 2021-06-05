New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A 20-year-old man allegedly killed himself by hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Gautam Kumar, had lost his parents at a young age and was living with his uncle, they said.

He was unemployed and was going through financial crisis. In a suicide note recovered from the spot, he mentioned his desire to donate both his eyes, kidneys and other parts of the body, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon. Kuamr was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home. No injury mark was found on his body and no foul play is suspected in the matter, a senior police officer said.

The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem conducted at BJRM Hospital, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)