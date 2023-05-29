Thane, May 29 (PTI) A man has allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife in Maharashtra's Thane district after frequent quarrels over her not being able to conceive, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at the couple's residence in an ordnance factory colony in Ambernath area following which the 37-year-old man was arrested, an official from Ulhasnagar control room said.

The man was employed at the ordnance factory, the police said.

The official said the couple had frequent fights over the woman not being able to conceive.

On Sunday, they again had a quarrel following which the accused allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp weapon. The woman collapsed and died on the spot, he said.

A workers' union representative at the factory alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, police inspector J B Sonawane told PTI.

The man was arrested on Sunday night and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said.

