Baripada (Odisha), Apr 19 (PTI) An employee of a private firm was lynched in Odish'a Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday after the car he was travelling in hit the motorcycle of a villager and killed him, police said.

The 55-year-old villager died on the spot after the accident on NH 49 at Goshanipala in Bangriposi, 36 km from here.

Following it irate locals attacked two employees of the company travelling in the vehicle and its driver, who fled away, Bangiriposi police station inspector Sanjay Parida said.

Satyanarayan Nanda, the 45-year old private firm employee, who is a resident of Keonjhar district, was severely beaten up and succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

His fellow passenger Phulchand Sharma too was physically assaulted and has been admitted to a hospital in a serious condition, the police said.

The private company is engaged in a rural drinking water project in Mayurbhanj by the central government.

Two cases have been registered in connection with the incident, Parida added.

