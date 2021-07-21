Ballia (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a three-year-old case of abduction and rape, police said.

The accused and the girl had been living together after marriage, Station House Officer (SHO) Yogesh Yadav said, adding they have two children.

The man, a resident of Mau district, was arrested from Ibrahimpatti Nahar crossing on Wednesday following a tip-off.

On June 26, 2018, a case was registered at Bheempura police station against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for abduction and rape of the 15-year-old girl on the complaint of her father.

In the course of investigation, police attached his property and and announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

