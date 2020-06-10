India News | Man, Nephew Held in Robbery Case

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man and his nephew for allegedly robbing a person near the Kashmere Gate area, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Umesh Chand and his nephew Ajay, both residents of Loni in Ghaziabad, they said.

On Monday around 4.30 pm, a 25-year-old man, who works in a medical company, was going to his house.

When he reached the Golden Jublee park near Purana Loha Pul, two men came on a bike and stopped in front of him to ask some address, a senior police officer said.

The pillion rider held the victim from his neck and the other person robbed him of his wallet.

Meanwhile, one police vehicle reached the spot and the accused fled from there, the officer said.

The complainant informed police about the incident, following which police started chasing them and apprehended the accused near a barricade on Outer Ring Road, police said.

The robbed wallet was recovered from their possession, police said, adding that the accused were involved in more than 50 cases of robbery and snatching.

