New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old man who had allegedly come to the city from Punjab to avenge the killing of gangster Jitender Gogi by targeting rival gang members, officials said on Monday.

In September 2021, Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside a crowded Rohini courtroom here in a dramatic shootout that also saw the police fire bullets in retaliation.

Pawan Kumar alias Matru, a resident Jalandhar district in Punjab, was picked up from ISBT Kashmiri Gate by the counter intelligence unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, they said.

Kumar is a close associate of Vikramjeet Singh Brar, a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said, "The arrested criminal had come to Delhi on the directions of Vikramjeet Singh Brar and was supposed to execute a task which would have avenged the killing of Gogi at the hands of the rival syndicate of Kaushal Chaudhary – Lucky Patial."

The arrest was made based on information that Brar was plotting an attack on his rivals in Delhi and mobilizing his gang members, police said.

"With the help of technical surveillance, the movements of the gang members were traced and on July 9, when information was received that Kumar, a hardened criminal, would arrive at ISBT Kashmiri Gate, a trap was laid and after a brief operation, the suspect, who was in possession of a firearm, was apprehended," he added.

Kumar was groomed by a local criminal in Jalandhar named Mandeep alias Manna and later got involved in over 11 criminal cases, including those of attempt to murder, arms act, car-jacking among others, the DCP said.

He was absconding since 2021. While in jail, he was associated with fugitive gangster Babbu Maan, also a resident of Jalandhar, who is presently suspected to be operating from Malaysia, the DCP said, adding that Maan works closely with Brar.

