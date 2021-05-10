Thane, May 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old man from Thane district of Maharashtra jumped into a river on Monday after posting the "last" video of his life on his mobile phone user status, police said.

Mayur Jadhav, who jumped into the Gandhari river on Kalyan-Padgha road, is yet to be traced.

In the video, Jadhav purportedly said he was an alcoholic and took the decision to end his life as the future looks bleak for him, an official said.

In the clip, he purportedly asked people to be happy whenever they remember his suicide, the official said.

Jadhav also said that people should remember him as the one who would make them laugh, the official added.

