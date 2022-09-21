Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21 (ANI): A 33-year-old man riding a bike was injured when he fell into a 10-feet-deep pit intended for draining rainwater in Chennai.

Vasudevan, a software engineer, lost balance and fell into a pit outside his home. It was dug as a part of the new stormwater drainage system work all over Chennai.

One of the iron rods inside the pit for cement re-enforcing cut Vasudevan's thigh. He also got a head and shoulder injury.

Residents and commuters nearby immediately came forth and helped Vasudevan in coming out of the pit.

Vasudevan was rushed to the hospital where his wounds were treated.

CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral on social media. (ANI)

