Jammu, Jul 1 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after he slipped into deep waters while taking bath in river Chenab in Akhnoor area here on Thursday, an official spokesman said.

The SDRF personnel were searching for the body of a person who drowned in the river on Wednesday when they spotted Anku, a resident of Rashim Ghar Colony, drowning and crying for help near Nav Mandir area of Jio Potha Ghat, the spokesman said.

He said three members of the SDRF team immediately jumped into the river and pulled him out safely.

The search for the other drowned person identified as Mohan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was continuing, the spokesman said.

