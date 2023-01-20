Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): A man who was allegedly making chapatis (rotis) at a hotel by applying spit in a viral video was arrested by the Ghaziabad police on Thursday.

The police stated that the video was of a hotel in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Tila More police station.

"A viral video was floating on social media from the area under Tila More police station, in which a man was making rotis by applying spit," said Poonam Mishra, Superintendent of Police, Sahibabad.

The Sahibabad SP then added that the police had lodged a complaint against the man on January 18 at the Tila More police station.

The Ghaziabad police have identified the accused as Taseeruddin and arrested him on the morning of January 19.

According to the police, a legal investigation of the accused is underway. (ANI)

