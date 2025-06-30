Ghaziabad, Jun 30 (PTI) A man was sentenced to seven years imprisonment by a POCSO court here on Monday for raping his minor niece seven years ago, a government lawyer said.

Special judge of POCSO court Deepika Tiwari has pronounced the sentence and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Manoj.

The incident occurred on May 17, 2018. The girl, who was 11-years-old at that time, was sleeping alone in her room. Manoj, her maternal uncle, and her parents were sleeping on the terrace.

Late at night, Manoj went inside the victim's room and raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone, Special public prosecutor Sanjiv Kumar Bakharwa said.

Manoj was later arrested by the Nandgram police for rape and criminal intimidation under provisions of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

"He was sent to jail the next day. Today the court has awarded imprisonment in the open court," the prosecutor said. He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

In case of nonpayment of fine, a six-month additional term would be added in his present imprisonment. The fine amount would be paid to the victim, Bhakarwa added.

