Bulandshahr, May 31: A special court here on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a five-year-old girl in 2019.

Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Varun Kaushik said judge Dhruv Rai of the POCSO court awarded the sentence to Lala, alias Chabra. Mumbai: Youth Sentenced to Two-Year Imprisonment, Fined Rs 5,000 for Molesting Foreign Woman.

The FIR regarding the matter was lodged at the Kotwali police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)