A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 2-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5000 by a Mumbai court for molesting a foreign woman. The incident took place on March 27, 2023. The foreign national woman was staying at a guest house in the Byculla area. "The accused, identified as Riyaz Ahmed Raju Ahmed, insisted her to click a selfie with him and touched her inappropriately on several occasions," said Mumbai Police. Korean Vlogger Molested in Jodhpur! Youth Flashes at Female Tourist in Rajasthan City; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Demands Action After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Youth Sentenced to Two-Year Imprisonment, Fined Rs 5,000:

