New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A man was allegedly set on fire by a bike mechanic over a minor parking issue on Sunday night in Delhi's RK Puram area.

To set the fire, the accused poured petrol on the man who was sitting in his car when the whole incident took place. The injured man, identified as Rahul Chauhan, was shifted to the Trauma Centre by the PCR van, said Delhi police.

According to Delhi Police, "On 13 July, at about 09:30 PM, a PCR call was received at PS RK Puram regarding a man being set on fire by a bike mechanic after pouring petrol in Sector-8 Market, RK Puram. On receipt of the above PCR call, police reached the spot & the injured Rahul Chauhan was shifted to the Trauma Centre by the PCR van".

Sharing information on the whole incident police said, "At the spot, cousin of injured Siddhant Raj stated that he along with injured Rahul age 40 years Resident of Vasant Gaon, Delhi (Safai Karamchari in MCD) & two others were sitting inside a Maruti Baleno car, parked adjacent to the shop of Gaya Prasad alias Kalu (a two-wheeler mechanic) in the market. Gaya Prasad alias Kalu allegedly asked them to remove the car, which they refused. Agitated, he reportedly poured petrol on Rahul, resulting in burn injuries to Rahul's face and chest (from the cigarette being smoked by them), as well as damage to the car due to fire".

Police further said that the statement of the injured, Rahul, who has sustained 20% burns, has been recorded, and legal action against the accused named Gaya Prasad alias Kalu (a two-wheeler mechanic), who runs a shop in the market, is being taken.

"As per MLC, injured Rahul Chauhan has sustained 20% burn injuries. His statement was recorded & legal action under Section 109 (1) of BNS (earlier Section 307 IPC) is being taken against the accused Gaya Prasad alias Kalu age -42 years Resident of Palam Village, Delhi (Two-wheeler mechanic).", said Delhi Police. (ANI)

