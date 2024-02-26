Bhopal, February 26: A man set himself on fire allegedly following a dispute with his wife at his residence in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said on Monday. According to officials, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at his residence Nakshatra Enclave apartment in Awadhpuri locality in the state capital.

The man was identified as Pradeep used to work in an NGO in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur. "Pradeep lived with and his wife Niharika at a flat in Nakshatra Enclave apartment. Pradeep used to work in an NGO in Raipur and he returned to the city in the evening on February 24. The couple had a dispute on the same day after which the wife had gone to her neighbour's house," Awadhpuri police station in charge Roshan Lal Bharti told ANI.

Later on when the siren and fire alarm of the apartment went off, the neighbours saw the flat was on fire and smoke coming out of windows. Due to intense fire, Niharika and other people were not able to go inside and alerted the fire department, the SHO said, adding that upon receiving the information, the fire brigade team reached the spot and doused the fire.

"Niharika's husband Pradeep was found dead inside the flat. In the preliminary investigation, it appears that Pradeep set himself on fire after a dispute with his wife. A case has been registered and we are further looking into the matter," SHO Bharti said.

The police are checking the CCTV footage and investigating the case in detail. Further action will be taken based on the facts and findings, he added.

