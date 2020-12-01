Srinagar, Dec 1 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was injured when militants fired upon him in the Soura area of the city on Tuesday, police said.

Nadif Khan, a resident of Ilahibagh, was shot at by militants around 7.15 pm, a police official said.

He said Khan was rushed to nearby SKIMS hospital for treatment.

