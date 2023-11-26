New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): A man was shot at on Saturday evening by another man in a revenge attack in Delhi's Shakti Vihar.

The victim sustained a bullet injury and is now out of danger, according to the police.

The accused, identified as Shoaib, is absconding and police are searching to nab him.

"Shoaib had tried to steal some batteries from his uncle's scrap godown a few days ago. They had caught and thrashed him. Shoaib had shot his uncle to take revenge," said Police.

The victim, Imran, was returning home from mosque after offering namaz when he was attacked by Shoaib from behind.

Imran was taken to GTB Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and is out of danger, police added.

A case has been registered, and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

