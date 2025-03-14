Aligarh (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in the Telipada locality under the Rorawar police station area.

Harris was returning home after playing cricket with his friends when two motorcycle-borne gunmen shot him. The gunmen also opened fire on passersby who tried to chase them, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mayank Pathak said the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

"A forensics team examined the spot and CCTV footage of the incident is being reviewed," he said.

Harris' uncle Mohammad Khalid told reporters that his nephew was coming back home for 'sehri' (pre-dawn meal) when he was attacked. His family members suspect he was killed due to old enmity.

