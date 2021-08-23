Sikar (Rajasthan), Aug 23 (PTI) A man was shot dead by his cousin in the Neem ka Thana area of Sikar district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place while the victim, Ratiram, was engaged in a scuffle with his neighbour, Gokul, they said.

The police said Ratiram sustained a gunshot wound when his cousin, Manish, fired at Gokul but hit him instead.

He died on the spot, and his body was shifted to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination, they said, adding that the accused is on the run.

